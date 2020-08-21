The injury-plagued New York Yankees on Friday acquired reliever Addison Russ from the Philadelphia Phillies.

Russ, a 25-year-old right-hander, has been dominant over his minor league career, with a 2.48 ERA and 200 strikeouts in 152⅔ innings.

Veteran right-hander David Hale, who was DFA'd by the Yankees earlier in the week, is headed back to the Phillies in the trade.

Russ will head to New York's alternate site and could provide bullpen help for the Yankees with Tommy Kahnle and, Zack Britton injured.

Over his past two seasons with the Yankees, Hale has a 3-0 record and a 3.06 ERA in 43⅔ innings with a 1.44 WHIP.