The injury-plagued New York Yankees have acquired reliever Addison Russ from the Philadelphia Phillies, sources tell ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Russ, a 25-year-old right-hander, has been dominant over his minor league career, with a 2.48 ERA and 200 strikeouts in 152 2/3 innings.

Veteran right-hander David Hale, who was DFA'd by the Yankees earlier in the week, is headed back to the Phillies in the trade, ESPN confirmed, as first reported by The Athletic

Russ will head to New York's alternate site, the sources told Passan, and could provide bullpen help for the Yankees, with Tommy Kahnle and, Zack Britton injured.

Over his last two seasons with the Yankees, Hale has a 3-0 record and a 3.06 ERA in 43 2/3 innings, with a 1.44 WHIP.