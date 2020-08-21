Washington Nationals right-hander Stephen Strasburg has carpal tunnel syndrome in his pitching hand, casting doubt on whether he will be able to pitch again this season.

Manager Davey Martinez made the announcement Friday, a day after Strasburg visited a hand specialist.

The reigning World Series MVP could have surgery to fix the issue, Martinez said, although no final decisions have been made.

Strasburg was placed on the injured list on Aug. 15 after throwing just 16 pitches in a start against the Baltimore Orioles. He is 0-1 in five innings over two starts this season, with a 10.80 ERA and two strikeouts.