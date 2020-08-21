Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Yonny Chirinos will have Tommy John surgery, likely keeping the right-hander out of action until the 2022 season, manager Kevin Cash said Friday.

Chirinos will have a procedure on his right ulnar collateral ligament on Monday. He "didn't feel right" and "complained of just a lack of power in his pitches" after a bullpen session earlier this week, Cash said. He was placed on the injured list Wednesday.

"Very unfortunate for us, for Yonny," Cash told reporters Friday. "You just really feel for the guy. But you know what? He's got the best trainers as far as we're concerned for rehab, to get him back, get him right. He's going to miss some time.

"It's pretty standard what the Tommy John procedure entails. He's going to live here locally, and I think that will help. We'll get him as ready as quick as possible."

Dr. Koco Eaton, the Rays' team doctor, will perform the procedure on Chirinos in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Chirinos missed 12 games with a triceps injury before returning Sunday, when he threw 50 pitches over 2⅔ innings against Toronto in his third start of the season. Overall, he has a 2.38 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 11⅓ innings this season.

He also missed the first two weeks of summer camp after testing positive for COVID-19.

Chirinos is the fourth pitcher to be lost for the season by the Rays, joining Brendan McKay, Andrew Kittredge and Colin Poche.