The Philadelphia Phillies got an early jump on the trade deadline, moving to fortify their ineffective bullpen by acquiring relievers Heath Hembree and Brandon Workman and cash considerations from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for right-handers Nick Pivetta and Connor Seabold.

A source told ESPN's Buster Olney that the cash considerations Boston sent amounted to $815,000.

The trade occurred Friday night during Boston's 8-5 win in Baltimore and while the Phillies were in Atlanta. The trade deadline in this pandemic-shortened season is set for Aug. 31.

Earlier Friday, the Phillies acquired right-handed reliever David Hale from the New York Yankees, sending back righty relief prospect Addison Russ.

Phillies relievers came into Friday with a combined 8.07 ERA this season, the worst in the majors by nearly two runs. The team has a 10.93 ERA in the ninth inning and extras this year, by far the worst in MLB, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

"We like Pivetta and Seabold, but you have to give something to get something," Phillies general manager Matt Klentak said. "The bullpen was the area for us to address. Those guys [we acquired] have pitched in big games, big markets, pennant races before. I still believe a lot of the guys in our bullpen are better than what they've shown."

Hembree, 31, pitched for Boston from 2014 through 2020, compiling a 15-5 record and a 3.60 ERA with 2 saves. He is 2-0 this season with 10 strikeouts and a 5.59 ERA.

Workman, 32, was 24-16 with 20 saves, 303 strikeouts and a 3.75 ERA in 195 appearances with the Red Sox.

"They are warriors, they are world champions, they are great teammates," Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said. "We really appreciate everything they did."

Hale has appeared in 95 games over six seasons with the Braves, Rockies and Yankees. He has allowed two earned runs and made one save in six innings this season. He was designated for assignment Monday when All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman returned from the COVID-19 injured list.

Hale was expected to be available in the bullpen Saturday.

Boston is in last place in the American League East and looking to rebuild. The struggling Red Sox are desperate for starting pitching help and looking toward the future already, trying to get something out of this coronavirus-shortened season by leveraging some solid bullpen assets for what is essentially a reconstruction of the rotation.

Pivetta, 27, has made 71 major league starts and compiled a 5.42 ERA in the role.

"We've got a chance to help him reach a level that he has not in his career despite having good stuff," Bloom said.

Seabold, 24, posted a 2.56 ERA in 12 appearances (11 starts) last season across three minor league levels, including Double-A, but saw his season shortened by an oblique injury.

Philadelphia also placed left-hander Jose Alvarez on the 10-day injured list Friday with a testicular contusion and recalled lefty JoJo Romero from the team's alternate site.

The Associated Press contribute to this report.