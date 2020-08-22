Miguel Rojas returns from a COVID-19 quarantine and in his first at-bat connects on a three-run homer. (0:22)

WASHINGTON -- Miguel Rojas hit a three-run homer in his first at-bat after being activated from the COVID-19 injured list, and the Miami Marlins snapped a five-game skid by beating the Washington Nationals 3-2 on Friday night.

Rojas connected in the second inning against Patrick Corbin (2-2), and that was all Miami needed to take the opener of a five-game series. Rojas hadn't played since July 26, when the Marlins' season was suspended amid a team-wide coronavirus outbreak.

"It's an unbelievable feeling, and I'm glad I got a good pitch to hit in my first at-bat and hit a homer to put us ahead," Rojas said.

Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas points skyward as he prepares to cross the plate Friday night after homering in his first at-bat since being sidelined by the coronavirus. Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The 31-year-old Rojas was activated Thursday -- when Miami's game against New York was postponed after the Mets had two team members test positive. He was the first of the 17 Miami players sidelined by COVID-19 to return.

"I felt a roller coaster of emotions because I've been watching the games on TV and cheering on the boys on Twitter and trying to be as connected as I can," Rojas said. "But it's never the same feeling as when you're playing the game with the guys on the field."

The homer was Rojas' second in four games this season.

"That pitch that was a homer was a heater," Corbin said. "Fell behind 2-0 and it was right down the middle. Just a mistake there."