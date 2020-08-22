The Milwaukee Brewers have designated utility man Brock Holt for assignment amid his .100 hitting start to the 2020 season, the team announced Saturday.

Holt signed a one-year contract with the Brewers in the offseason. He is 3-for-30 this season with no home runs, one RBI and nine strikeouts in 16 games.

A 32-year-old left-handed batter, Holt spent seven seasons with the Boston Red Sox and was an All-Star in 2015.

Holt hit a career-high .297 last year with three homers and 31 RBIs in 295 plate appearances while playing every position except pitcher, catcher and center field.

He has a .269 career batting average and .708 OPS.

Utility man Jace Peterson was selected from the Brewers' alternate training site. Peterson hit .220 with two home runs and 11 RBIs for the Baltimore Orioles in 2019.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.