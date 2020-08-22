The Tampa Bay Rays placed right-handed reliever Chaz Roe on the 10-day injured list Saturday with elbow soreness.

The move was made retroactive to Aug. 20 for Roe, who is 2-0 with a save and a 2.89 ERA in 10 appearances this season.

The Rays, who entered Saturday's games tied for first place in the AL East, recalled left-hander Sean Gilmartin from their alternate training site in a corresponding move.

Tampa Bay has lost four pitchers for the season to injuries, with the latest being Yonny Chirinos, who will have Tommy John surgery and likely be out until the 2022 season. Brendan McKay, Andrew Kittredge and Colin Poche also have suffered season-ending injuries.