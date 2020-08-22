CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs placed third baseman Kris Bryant on the 10-day injured list on Saturday with a left ring finger sprain and a sore left wrist.

Bryant, 28, has missed the past four games with the injury after rolling his wrist diving for a ball in the outfield in Cleveland on Aug. 12. When asked on Saturday afternoon about a potential stint on the injured list for his former All-Star, Cubs manager David Ross didn't think it would be necessary.

"That's not the plan right now," Ross said. "If things get worse, that's something we'll look at."

Between that statement and about an hour before the Cubs hosted the White Sox on Saturday night, things must have changed, as the Cubs announced the move to the injured list for Bryant.

Though he hit a home run in the game in which he injured his wrist, Bryant struggled before coming out of the lineup after Monday's doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals. He was 2-for-16 with five strikeouts after the injury. Overall, he's 11-for-62 (.177) on the season.

The Cubs didn't call up anyone to take Bryant's spot on the roster and were set to play with 27 players on Saturday. David Bote started at third base against the White Sox.