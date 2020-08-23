The Los Angeles Angels and Cleveland Indians will play in the 2021 Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, Major League Baseball announced Sunday.

The fourth edition of the game will take place on Aug. 22, 2021, at Bowman Field and be televised by ESPN.

The Pirates and Cardinals played in the first Little League Classic in 2017, followed by the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets in '18 and the Pirates and Chicago Cubs in '19.

The 2020 edition to be played between the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.