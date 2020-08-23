The beleaguered Tampa Bay Rays pitching staff has lost another pitcher to injury as closer Nick Anderson was placed on the 10-day injured list with right forearm inflammation on Sunday.

Anderson becomes the ninth pitcher currently on the injured list and sixth member of the bullpen, joining Jose Alvarado, Oliver Drake, Andrew Kittredge, Colin Poche and Chaz Roe.

The Rays also currently have two starters (Yonny Chirinos and Charlie Morton) and fill-in starter Brendan McKay on the IL.

Chirinos, McKay, Andrew Kittredge and Poche are all out for the season.

Anderson leads the Rays in saves (three) and holds (four). He hasn't allowed an earned run in 11 appearances and has 15 strikeouts and just one walk in 9 1/3 innings pitched.

Despite the injuries, the Rays enter Sunday's games in first place in the American League East.

In other moves Sunday, the Rays recalled left-hander Josh Fleming and right-hander Edgar Garcia to the major league club and designated Sean Gilmartin for assignment.

Fleming will start Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays.