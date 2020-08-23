The Miami Marlins have placed catcher Francisco Cervelli on the seven-day injured list after he suffered a concussion on Saturday.

Cervelli was concussed during a plate appearance in the second inning of the Marlins' second game of a doubleheader against the Washington Nationals. It is his seventh documented concussion in the major leagues.

"He's had a history with concussions,'' Marlins manager Don Mattingly told reporters on Saturday. "He kind of knew it right away. I just feel bad for him. He apologized right away when he said he couldn't do it. I don't know what to expect from this just because he's had a number of concussions in the past. I don't know where this is going. I feel bad for him and obviously it hurts us as a catching staff. It hurts our pitching staff."

The Marlins selected the contract of catcher Brian Navarreto from their alternate training site in a corresponding move.

Cervelli is hitting .245 with three homers and seven RBIs as Miami's primary catcher.

Jorge Alfaro, who was activated from the injured list after missing the Marlins' first 18 games due to COVID-19, took over behind the plate for Cervelli on Saturday. Alfaro caught the first game of Saturday's doubleheader.

Cervelli, 34, finished last season with the Atlanta Braves after he was waived by the Pittsburgh Pirates. He had requested his release after he worked his way back from another concussion that had appeared to put his career in jeopardy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.