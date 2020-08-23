CHICAGO -- Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu tied a major league record on Sunday, when he homered in his first at-bat against the Cubs, marking his fourth straight plate appearance with a home run and sixth homer in the series.

"I'm never satisfied with what I do," Abreu said after the Sox's 2-1 loss to the Cubs. "I can do better. I can do more. That's why I work so hard. But it definitely feels good to do something like that. I'd rather have the win today."

The home run was the only tally of the game for the White Sox, who have scored their past 20 runs via the long ball. That's three runs shy of a record set by the Milwaukee Brewers last season.

Most HRs in Three-Game Series In one weekend, Jose Abreu went from tied for 20th in the AL in home runs to leading the league. 2020 José Abreu 6 2005 Hee-seop Choi 6 2002 Shawn Green 6 2002 Alex Rodriguez 6 2001 Barry Bonds 6 >Live ball era (since 1920)

Abreu hit a 2-1 cutter from Yu Darvish to left-center in the second inning, one day after he hit home runs in his final three at-bats against three different pitchers. His six home runs over the weekend tie him with four others for the most in a three-game series in the live ball era, which dates to 1920. It's also the most home runs by any player in any series this season.

Entering the series with the Cubs, Abreu was tied for 20th in the American League in home runs. He now leads the AL in homers, with 11.

The loss snapped the White Sox's seven-game win streak but continued a home run streak for the club. They've hit 30 home runs in the past nine games. That's by far the most in baseball in that span.

"We know what we're capable of doing," Abreu said. "We can't fast-forward from here to the playoffs. At the end of the season, we'll see what the result is."