LOS ANGELES -- Enrique Hernandez hit a three-run drive and Mookie Betts went deep twice in the Dodgers' seven-homer attack, powering Los Angeles past the Colorado Rockies 11-3 on Sunday for a three-game sweep.

The Dodgers are the only team in the majors yet to lose a series, as they are unbeaten in 11. They have won 11 of 12 games overall and own the best record in baseball at 22-8 at their halfway point of this abbreviated season.

"We like when it's warm in here," Hernandez said, referring to the game-time temperature of 91 degrees. "When it's a little cooler, the ball tends to die. The last four games at home has been pretty warm, and we've enjoyed that.''

Hernandez's three-run shot with two outs in the fourth inning lifted the Dodgers to a 5-2 lead. Joc Pederson singled, and Max Muncy reached on an infield single to set up the Dodgers' third home run of the game.

Upon crossing home plate, Hernandez motioned shooting a jumper in a tribute to Kobe Bryant on what would have been the NBA superstar's 42nd birthday.

"It's probably one of those that I'll always remember,'' Hernandez said. "We lost Kobe a little too soon.''

Cody Bellinger, the reigning NL MVP, hit a leadoff drive in the sixth, and Will Smith led off the seventh with a homer, extending the Dodgers' lead to 7-2. Muncy went deep leading off the eighth. Betts added a two-run shot to right with two outs for his 11th homer of the season.

The last time the Dodgers belted seven home runs was Sept. 2, 2019, at home against the Rockies.

Pinch hitter A.J. Pollock hit a bases-loaded sacrifice fly for Los Angeles in the seventh for the game's only run that didn't score via home run.

The Dodgers took the lead on Corey Seager's solo shot in the first. The Rockies tied it on Trevor Story's two-out home run in the third.

Betts put the Dodgers ahead 2-1 with a two-out blast to center in the third. The Rockies tied it again on Ryan McMahon's homer leading off the fourth on Ross Stripling's first pitch of the inning.

The only Dodger without a hit was Chris Taylor. He walked twice.

