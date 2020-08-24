        <
          Seattle Mariners trade Daniel Vogelbach to Toronto Blue Jays

          11:23 PM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          The Toronto Blue Jays acquired Daniel Vogelbach from the Seattle Mariners for cash considerations, it was announced on Sunday.

          The Mariners designated Vogelbach for assignment last Wednesday barely a year after he was an All-Star selection.

          Vogelbach is hitting .094 with only five base hits and two home runs this season. He had yet to play a game in the field at first base this season and was reduced to being only a designated hitter.

          A year ago, Vogelbach had a strong first half to the season, hitting 21 home runs and driving in 51 runs before the All-Star break. But the league adjusted after his All-Star Game appearance and Vogelbach hit just .162 with nine home runs over the final 2½ months of the season.

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.