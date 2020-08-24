The Toronto Blue Jays acquired Daniel Vogelbach from the Seattle Mariners for cash considerations, it was announced on Sunday.

The Mariners designated Vogelbach for assignment last Wednesday barely a year after he was an All-Star selection.

Vogelbach is hitting .094 with only five base hits and two home runs this season. He had yet to play a game in the field at first base this season and was reduced to being only a designated hitter.

A year ago, Vogelbach had a strong first half to the season, hitting 21 home runs and driving in 51 runs before the All-Star break. But the league adjusted after his All-Star Game appearance and Vogelbach hit just .162 with nine home runs over the final 2½ months of the season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.