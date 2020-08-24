The New York Mets will resume play Tuesday after having their last four games postponed because two members of their traveling party tested positive for the coronavirus.

Major League Baseball announced Monday that all of the Mets' subsequent tests, including those taken Sunday, have been negative.

The Mets' game Thursday in Miami and their weekend home series against the crosstown rival Yankees were postponed after the positive tests were announced Thursday.

The Mets will play a doubleheader against the Marlins in New York on Tuesday. They will also make up games against the Yankees with doubleheaders on Friday and Sunday at Yankee Stadium, as well as a game on Sept. 3 at Citi Field.