CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona will miss the club's three-game series against Minnesota this week while he continues to deal with health issues.

Francona underwent another procedure Friday at the Cleveland Clinic to address a gastrointestinal condition that has bothered him for nearly a year.

Francona, 61, already has missed 17 games and the club will be without him as it takes on the AL Central-leading Twins, who lead Cleveland by 1½ games going into Monday's series opener.

Interim manager Sandy Alomar Jr., the team's usual first-base coach, will continue to fill in for Francona.

Francona recently said he'll try to manage games whenever he can, but last week, president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said the team has been encouraging Francona to take as long as needed before coming back.

Cleveland had hoped Francona would return to the dugout at the start of this six-game homestand, but he missed the weekend series against Detroit.

Francona has been with Cleveland for eight seasons. The two-time World Series winner is signed through the 2022 season.