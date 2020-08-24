Chicago Cubs left-hander Jose Quintana will be activated from the injured list Tuesday but will start his season in the bullpen after missing action due to an injured pitching hand.

"It took me a little time, but now I feel ready to do my job," Quintana said Monday afternoon. "I've been in the bullpen a couple times. I feel OK with that."

Quintana, 31, injured his hand while doing the dishes not long before summer camp began. Righty Alec Mills took his place in the rotation, compiling a 4.76 ERA over four starts.

The Cubs have several doubleheaders over the next couple of weeks, so Quintana may find his way back to the starting mound soon. He has made four appearances out of the bullpen over his eight-year career, including one last season.

"It's been a while for me," he said. "I can't wait to be back."

The Cubs begin a three-city road trip on Monday in Detroit. They have a doubleheader Saturday in Cincinnati, then one more a week later against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Also being activated from the injured list Tuesday is right-hander Tyler Chatwood, who will start that night against the Tigers. Chatwood has been down with a back issue, forcing him to miss the past couple of outings.