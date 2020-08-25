Albert Pujols' RBI single in the fifth inning moves him past Alex Rodriguez for second place on the all-time RBI list. (0:37)

Los Angeles Angels star Albert Pujols is now alone in second place on the MLB career RBI list.

Pujols passed Alex Rodriguez on the list with an RBI single in the fifth inning of Monday night's 11-4 loss to the Astros in Houston. That gave him 2,087th career RBIs.

Hank Aaron is the record holder at 2,297.

Babe Ruth had 2,214 career RBIs, but he isn't officially on the career list because RBIs did not become an official stat until 1920, per Elias Sports Bureau research.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.