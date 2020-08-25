The Atlanta Braves reinstated star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. from the 10-day injured list on Tuesday.

Acuna has not played since Aug. 10 due to a lingering wrist issue. The 2018 National League Rookie of the Year is batting .258 with four home runs and nine RBIs in 18 games this season.

In addition to activating Acuna, the Braves are also calling up top pitching prospect Ian Anderson, who will make his major league debut when he starts Tuesday's game against the New York Yankees.

Anderson, 22, was the third overall pick in the 2016 draft and went 7-5 with a 3.38 ERA last season in the minors. The right-hander had 172 strikeouts over 135⅔ combined innings at Double-A Mississippi and Triple-A Gwinnett.

Atlanta also optioned right-hander Touki Toussaint and catcher Alex Jackson to the team's alternate training site in order to make room on the roster for Acuna and Anderson.