Braves outfielders Ronald Acuna Jr. and Nick Markakis returned to Atlanta's lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees after being activated from the injured list.

The Braves reinstated Acuna and Markakis as part of a series of roster moves. Acuna has not played since Aug. 10 because of a lingering wrist issue, while Markakis was placed on the IL last week after being potentially exposed to COVID-19. The Braves said at the time that they made the move "out of an abundance of caution" after Markakis tested negative for the virus.

The Braves also called up top pitching prospect Ian Anderson to start Tuesday's game, marking his major league debut.

Acuna was batting leadoff and starting in center field Tuesday against Yankees ace Gerrit Cole. The 2018 National League Rookie of the Year is batting .258 with four home runs and nine RBIs in 18 games this season. Markakis was batting sixth in the lineup and starting in right field.

Anderson, 22, was the third overall pick in the 2016 draft and went 7-5 with a 3.38 ERA last season in the minors. The right-hander had 172 strikeouts over 135⅔ combined innings at Double-A Mississippi and Triple-A Gwinnett.

To make room for Acuna, Markakis and Anderson on their roster, the Braves optioned right-hander Touki Toussaint, outfielder Cristian Pache and catcher Alex Jackson to their alternate training site.