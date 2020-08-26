Lucas Giolito gets Erik Gonzalez to line out to right field to finish off his no-hitter as the White Sox beat the Pirates 4-0. (0:26)

CHICAGO -- White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito threw his first career no-hitter on Tuesday night, shutting out the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-0 on 101 pitches.

Giolito, 26, walked one and struck out 13 using a combination of fastball and changeup to hold the Pirates in check en route to the MLB shortened season's first no-hitter.

Shortstop Tim Anderson made a nice late-inning defensive play to help the cause, moving to his right on a ground ball by Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds in the seventh.

First baseman Jose Abreu scooped up the throw in the dirt to keep the no-hitter intact. The final out came on a line drive from Erik Gonzalez to right field that Adam Engel snagged before the celebration began.

The White Sox scored three runs in the second inning and then tallied one more in the third as they won for the eighth time in their past nine games.

The White Sox improved to 18-12 with their eighth home win, and it was the 19th no-hitter in White Sox franchise history.

During his postgame interview on the field with NBC Sports Chicago, Giolito received a Gatorade cooler full of water on his back from teammates.

"It was just staying with the same mental routine for every single pitch, one pitch at a time: This pitch right here, full focus, full execution, straight through the target," the right-hander said, responding to how he handled the pressure. "It was definitely harder in the ninth inning, but we stayed with it."

Giolito said he began to feel the full potential of the no-hitter when he took the mound after six innings.

"Seventh inning, it became very, very, very possible," he said, "and we were able to get it done."