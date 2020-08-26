The Milwaukee Brewers will meet Wednesday afternoon to discuss the status of their game against the Cincinnati Reds, according to MLB.com.

The Brewers' meeting will take place after the historic postponement earlier in the day of three playoff games in the NBA, where players from the Milwaukee Bucks refused to take the floor in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

Brewers star reliever Josh Hader told reporters that the Bucks' decision was "an enormous stand."

"It's more than sports," Hader said. "This is a time where we need to really not stay quiet and empower our voices."

Hader was asked whether the Brewers would follow the Bucks' lead and choose to not play Wednesday night against the Reds.

"I can't say yes or no because I don't have that info yet," Hader said. "But I'm sure it's going to be something we discuss."

Blake, who is Black, was shot seven times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday. A family attorney said Tuesday that Blake is paralyzed and it would "take a miracle'' for him to walk again.