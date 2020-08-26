The Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds won't play their game on Wednesday night at Miller Park in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin, sources confirmed to ESPN.

More teams are also discussing the possibility of not playing, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan. Among those currently in discussions are the Seattle Mariners, who have the most Black players of any team in MLB, Passan reports.

The Wall Street Journal first reported that the Brewers and Reds won't play Wednesday night.

The Brewers and Reds game was postponed after the Brewers met following the postponement earlier in the day of three NBA playoff games. Players from the Milwaukee Bucks refused to take the floor in protest of the shooting.

Blake, a Black man, was shot at least seven times, apparently in the back, by police on Sunday in Kenosha, Wisconsin, as he attempted to enter the driver's side door of his vehicle with three of his children inside. Video of the shooting was distributed on social media..

Brewers star reliever Josh Hader told reporters before the meeting that the Bucks' decision was "an enormous stand," MLB.com reported.

"It's more than sports," Hader said. "This is a time where we need to really not stay quiet and [to] empower our voices."

A family attorney said Tuesday that Blake is paralyzed and it would "take a miracle'' for him to walk again.