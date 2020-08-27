New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge was pulled before the start of the bottom of the sixth inning of Wednesday's second game against the Atlanta Braves because his calf tightened up while running, manager Aaron Boone said.

"Doesn't seem to be serious, but we'll see tomorrow," Boone said.

Judge, who went 1-for-3 before being replaced by Brett Gardner, was activated from the injured list Tuesday. He had been sidelined with a mild right calf strain.

The Yankees lost 2-1 in Game 2. Judge didn't play in the first game, a 5-1 loss.