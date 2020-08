The Los Angeles Dodgers have placed right-hander Walker Buehler on the 10-day injured list with a blister on his pitching hand.

The move is retroactive to Sunday. Los Angeles recalled right-hander Mitch White to replace Buehler on the roster.

Buehler is 1-0 with a 4.32 ERA in five starts this season.

He was an All-Star for the first time last season, when he was 14-4 with a 3.26 ERA.