Thursday night's game between the Oakland Athletics and Texas Rangers has been postponed, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

In addition, Boston Red Sox players have strongly considered not playing Thursday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays to protest against social injustice, sources told Passan. The teams are talking and have offered one another support regardless of whether they decide to play or not.

The action follows three games being postponed on Wednesday as players across the sports landscape reacted in the wake of the weekend shooting by police of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Wisconsin.

Games called off Wednesday included matchups between the Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers, Seattle Mariners and San Diego Padres, and the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants.

Blake, a Black man, was shot seven times by police Sunday. Blake was shot as he attempted to enter the driver's side door of his vehicle with three of his children inside. Video of the shooting was distributed on social media, sparking more protests and causing more athletes to speak out or take action.