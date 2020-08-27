As Thursday's game is about to begin, the Mets and Marlins take the field and have a 42-second moment of silence in honor of Jackie Robinson before walking off, leaving behind a Black Lives Matter shirt at home plate. (1:26)

Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen apologized Thursday night, saying he falsely accused commissioner Rob Manfred of proposing a plan that would have had New York players stage a one-hour walkout during their scheduled home game against the Miami Marlins.

Van Wagenen's initial comments, in which he criticized the commissioner as someone who "doesn't get it," were caught on video and spread on social media earlier Thursday.

But Van Wagenen issued a statement later Thursday night, saying it was actually Mets COO Jeff Wilpon who proposed the walkout idea -- and not Manfred.

"Jeff Wilpon called Commissioner Manfred this afternoon to notify him that our players voted not to play," Van Wagenen said in the statement. "They discussed the challenges of rescheduling the game. Jeff proposed an idea of playing the game an hour later. I misunderstood that this was the Commissioner's idea. In actuality, this was Jeff's suggestion. The players had already made their decision so I felt the suggestion was not helpful. My frustration with the Commissioner was wrong and unfounded."

The Mets and Marlins followed others across baseball by not playing.

The teams came out and lined up along the Citi Field baselines, and Mets starters took their positions in the field. They stood for a 42-second moment of silence, in honor of Jackie Robinson, with Friday being Jackie Robinson Day across baseball. A Black Lives Matter shirt covered home plate.

They then left the field.

Van Wagenen, 46, was hired in October 2018 as Mets general manager after a career as a high-profile agent. A number of bold trades have backfired during his tenure, and the Mets are currently 13-16 and a half-game back of the eighth playoff position in the National League.

Following their 5-4 victory against the Marlins on Wednesday, outfielder Dominic Smith held an emotional media session in which he was brought to tears, saying of the police brutality against Black men: "I think the most difficult part is to see people still don't care. For this to continuously happen, it just shows the hate in people's heart. Being a Black man in America - it's not easy."

Smith's reaction resonated throughout baseball, and after three games were postponed Wednesday, a rash of players and teams decided against playing Thursday.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants had considered the possibility of going onto the field and walking off before they postponed their game Wednesday night, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan.