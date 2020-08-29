The San Diego Padres are in agreement on a deal to acquire reliever Trevor Rosenthal from the Kansas City Royals, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Saturday.

Arguably the best reliever on the market is headed to the Padres, whose beleaguered bullpen will get a huge boost from a revitalized Rosenthal.

The Royals are getting outfield prospect Edward Olivares and a player to be named if the deal, which is pending medicals, is completed as expected, sources told ESPN.

Rosenthal, 30, has a 3.29 ERA with 7 saves and 21 strikeouts in 13⅔ innings in 14 appearances this season. He has fared especially well against left-handed batters this season, striking out 16 of the 32 hitters he has faced and allowing just three hits and a .148 slugging percentage.

The Royals signed the former All-Star reliever to a $2.25 million deal after last season.

He was dismal with the Detroit Tigers and Washington Nationals in 2019, going 0-1 with a 13.50 ERA in 22 appearances with severe bouts of wildness. It was a far cry from 2015, when Rosenthal had a 2.10 ERA and 48 saves while helping the St. Louis Cardinals to a 100-win season and the NL Central title.

Rosenthal has 128 saves and a 3.46 ERA over eight big league seasons. He also was part of the 2013 Cardinals team that lost to the Boston Red Sox in the World Series.

Olivares, 24, is a toolsy rookie who can play all three outfield positions and is the second talented-but-risky Padres outfielder that the Royals have acquired this year after they traded for Franchy Cordero.

In 36 plate appearances, Olivares is hitting .176/.222/.294 with one home run and three RBIs.

ESPN's Buster Olney and The Associated Press contributed to this report.