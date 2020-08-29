The Los Angeles Dodgers called up top prospect Gavin Lux on Saturday and will essentially utilize him as the strong side of a second-base platoon moving forward.

The left-handed-hitting Lux, who is expected to be in the starting lineup on Saturday and Sunday against the Texas Rangers, will start against right-handers moving forward. The Dodgers can use the right-handed-hitting Chris Taylor or Enrique Hernandez against lefties.

"We see him as an everyday guy going forward," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said of Lux, "but we've got some other good players as well."

Lux, the second-highest-rated prospect by ESPN in March, batted .240/.305/.400 after being called up to be an everyday player in September, then went 2-for-9 in the postseason. But the 22-year-old spent most of the first five weeks of this season working out of the Dodgers' alternate site because the team wanted him to get a better handle on his hitting mechanics.

Roberts, who watched Lux homer twice off Tony Gonsolin in a scrimmage on Monday, said Lux's swing has "really come along."

"Gavin, to his credit, has put the work in at the secondary site, cleaned up his swing, taken a lot of at-bats and feels in sync."