The Boston Red Sox have placed right-hander Nathan Eovaldi on the 10-day injured list with a right calf strain.

Eovaldi was the team's Opening Day starter and is 2-2 with a 4.98 ERA in six starts. The move is retroactive to Aug. 26.

The injury to Eovaldi is the latest in a series of maladies that have decimated Boston's starting rotation.

Neither Chris Sale nor Eduardo Rodriguez has pitched in a game this season. Sale had Tommy John surgery on his left elbow, while Rodriguez has been diagnosed with myocarditis that is believed to be due to his having had COVID-19. Both will miss the entirety of the season.

The Red Sox, owners of the worst record in the American League, will turn to 30-year-old righty Chris Mazza on Saturday. Mazza (0-1, 6.35) was recalled from Boston's alternate training site.