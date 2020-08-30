The Atlanta Braves acquired Baltimore Orioles left-hander Tommy Milone in a trade that could bolster their struggling rotation.

The teams announced the deal Sunday morning; Baltimore will receive two players to be named later.

Milone, 33, is 1-4 with a 3.99 ERA in six starts this season and has 31 strikeouts in 29⅓ innings. The 10-year veteran has a 3.08 ERA over his past five starts and should help stabilize an Atlanta rotation that has been plagued by injuries and inconsistency.

The Braves are without ace Mike Soroka because of a season-ending Achilles injury, and veteran left-hander Cole Hamels has not pitched this season because of a shoulder injury.

Atlanta also doesn't have projected starters Mike Foltynewicz and Sean Newcomb, who have both been demoted to the minors, and Felix Hernandez, who opted out of the season because of coronavirus-related concerns.

The Braves' starting pitchers have completed fewer than five innings in 20 of 32 starts this season.

Despite the rotation's shortcomings, the Braves enter Sunday with an 18-14 record and own a two-game lead over the Marlins and Phillies atop the National League East standings.