The San Diego Padres have acquired veteran first baseman Mitch Moreland from the Boston Red Sox for two minor league prospects.

Boston will receive outfielder Jeisson Rosario and third baseman Hudson Potts, according to ESPN and reports.

Moreland, 34, was off to an outstanding start this season with the Red Sox, batting .328 with eight home runs and 21 RBIs in 22 games.

To make room for Potts and Rosario in the Club Player Pool, the Red Sox released infielder Marco Hernandez.