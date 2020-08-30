The Tampa Bay Rays have traded designated hitter Jose Martinez to the Chicago Cubs.

Two players to be named later or cash considerations are headed back to Tampa Bay. To make room on the 40-man roster the Cubs designated catcher Josh Phegley for assignment.

The Cubs get a right-handed hitter who mashes lefties in Martinez, while the Rays now may get to give more at-bats to outfielder Randy Arozarena, whom they acquired with Martinez in a trade this offseason.

Martinez, 32, is batting .239 with two home runs and 10 RBIs in 24 games this season with the Rays.