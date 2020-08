The Baltimore Orioles have traded right-handed reliever Mychal Givens to the Colorado Rockies.

Baltimore receives infielders Tyler Nevin and Terrin Vavra and a player to be named later.. The trade is the second of the day for the Orioles, who also sent left-hander Tommy Milone to the Braves earlier Sunday for two players to be named later.

Givens, 30, has a 1.38 ERA and 19 strikeouts over 13 innings this season.