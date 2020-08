The Chicago White Sox placed left-hander Gio Gonzalez on the 10-day injured list Sunday, retroactive to Thursday, due to a strained right groin.

Gonzalez joined the team in December on a one-year, $5 million deal. He's 1-1 with a 5.11 ERA in six appearances, four of them starts.

In a corresponding move, the White Sox called up right-hander Dane Dunning from their alternate training camp.