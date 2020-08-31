Deivi Garcia made a strong impression in his big league debut, taking a shutout into the sixth inning as his New York Yankees beat the crosstown Mets 5-2 to complete a doubleheader sweep Sunday night.

At 21 years, 103 days, Garcia became the youngest pitcher to start in the majors in the abbreviated 60-game season.

Garcia is the youngest pitcher to start a game for the Yankees since Phil Hughes (21 years, 95 days) in his final start of the 2007 season on Sept. 27, 2007 at Tampa Bay.

Garcia allowed four singles, struck out six, walked none and threw 75 pitches over six innings. He had a shutout going until allowing Dominic Smith's tying single in the sixth. Smith's hit came after Jeff McNeil reached on an error by first baseman Luke Voit, who saw the ball kick off the heel of his glove into right field.

Garcia got a huge hug from veteran batterymate Erik Kratz in the dugout after his outing was done -- the 40-year-old Kratz caught Garcia often in Triple-A last year and thinks highly of the young right-hander.

The Yankees won the final three games of this five-game Subway Series, snapping a seven-game skid that was their longest since 2017.

