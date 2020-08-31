The San Diego Padres have agreed to acquire pitcher Mike Clevinger in a blockbuster deal with the Cleveland Indians, sources told ESPN.

Cleveland receives right-hander Cal Quantrill, outfielder Josh Naylor and catcher Austin Hedges, along with three minor league prospects -- shortstop Gabriel Arias, left-hander Joey Cantillo and shortstop Owen Miller -- sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The Padres also will receive outfielder Greg Allen and a player to be named later, sources said.

Lowest ERA by AL Starters, Since 2017 Only Justin Verlander has a lower ERA than Mike Clevinger among American League starters with a minimum of 75 starts since 2017. Starter ERA Justin Verlander 2.82 Mike Clevinger 2.90 Chris Sale 3.08 Blake Snell 3.17 -- ESPN Stats & Information

The hard-throwing Clevinger represents the front-line starting pitcher long coveted by the Padres, who have won seven of their last 10 games and are 5 games behind the first-place Dodgers in the NL West.

The deal marks the fifth trade since Saturday for the Padres, who have also acquired first baseman Mitch Moreland from Boston, catcher Austin Nola from Seattle, catcher Jason Castro from the Angels and closer Trevor Rosenthal from Kansas City.

Clevinger, 29, is 42-22 with a 3.20 ERA and 584 strikeouts in just 523 1/3 career innings over four-plus seasons with the Indians. He was demoted to the minors earlier this season after breaking coronavirus-related rules with teammate Zach Plesac.

A few days after Clevinger and Plesac broke the team's code of conduct, they drew the wrath of teammates, who expressed their unhappiness during at a team meeting in Detroit.

Clevinger now figures to head a talented Padres rotation that also includes right-handers Chris Paddack and Dinelson Lamet.

ESPN's Jesse Rogers contributed to this report.