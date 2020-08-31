Major League Baseball has postponed the first two games of this week's series between the Oakland Athletics and Seattle Mariners, citing "an abundance of caution" after a member of Oakland's organization tested positive for the coronavirus this past weekend.

MLB announced the postponements Monday, calling off the games scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday. The series finale slated for Thursday has not yet been postponed.

MLB says the A's remain in self-isolation in Houston, where their series finale against the Astros also was postponed after the announcement of the positive test Sunday.