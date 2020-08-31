Jeff Passan reports the Marlins have acquired Starling Marte from the Diamondbacks, with Caleb Smith as the main piece going back to Arizona. (0:57)

Outfielder Starling Marte has been traded from the Arizona Diamondbacks to the Miami Marlins, a source familiar with the deal told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Monday.

Caleb Smith, Humberto Mejia and a player to be named later are headed to the Diamondbacks, the source said.

The Marlins sent infielder Jonathan Villar to the Toronto Blue Jays, a source told Passan.

Marte is hitting .311 with 23 runs scored this season. He has a $12.5 million option on his contract for next year.

It has been a tumultuous and difficult year for Marte. His wife, Noelia, died of a heart attack in May.

That followed his trade from the Pittsburgh Pirates to the Diamondbacks in January, after he had spent his entire eight-year career with the Pirates.

Marte has a career .288 batting average with 110 homers, 434 RBIs and 244 steals. He had career highs last season with 23 homers and 82 RBIs.

Marte won Gold Gloves in 2015 and '16.

He made the All-Star Game in 2016 but also served an 80-game suspension in 2017 after testing positive for steroids.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.