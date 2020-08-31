The Chicago Cubs acquired left-handed relievers Andrew Chafin and Josh Osich in separate trades on Monday.

According to multiple reports, the Arizona Diamondbacks sent Chafin to the Cubs, while Osich was acquired from the Boston Red Sox for a player to be named later, a source told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Chafin, 30, is in his sixth major league season, all with Arizona. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound pitcher is struggling in this shortened season, sporting an 8.10 ERA and a 1.95 WHIP to go along with an 0-1 record in 11 appearances.

Osich, 31, is 1-1 with a 5.74 ERA in 15⅔ innings pitched this season. He has a 4.95 ERA in 230 appearances over six major league seasons.

Though he is on the injured list with a sprained finger on his throwing hand, Chafin is expected to boost a Chicago bullpen that could use the depth. The Cubs are in first place in the National League Central, in manager David Ross' first season, taking a 3½-game lead on the St. Louis Cardinals into action Monday. Chicago has had its share of close games so far, including 10 decided by one run.

For his career, Chafin has two saves with a 3.68 ERA and 288 strikeouts.