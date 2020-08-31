The Boston Red Sox have agreed to trade outfielder Kevin Pillar and cash to the Colorado Rockies for a player to be named later and international slot money, according to MLB.com.

Well-traveled Pillar was in his first season in Boston, hitting .274 with four home runs and 13 RBIs, while making zero errors in the outfield.

Pillar had reached a one-year, $4 million deal with the Red Sox in February after not being tendered a contract by the San Francisco Giants after the 2019 season. The Giants had acquired him in April 2019 from the Toronto Blue Jays, where he was in his seventh season with the team and was the team's longest-tenured player.

Pillar had the best season of his career with the Giants in 2019, leading the team in several offensive categories, including homers (21), RBIs (87), hits (157) and on-base percentage (.339). But he was not tendered a contract as he would have become eligible for arbitration and likely would have commanded approximately $10 million.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.