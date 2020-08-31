Reds manager David Bell received a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for "the actions of his club during the benches-clearing incident and excessive arguing during the bottom of the fourth inning," Major League Baseball announced on Monday.

He will serve the suspension Monday night, when the Reds take on the Cardinals.

The punishment stems from Saturday's incident between the Reds and Cubs on the back end of a doubleheader at Great American Ball Park. Chris Young, Major League Baseball's senior vice president of baseball operations, announced the penalty for Bell on Monday, in addition to others associated with the game.

Cubs coach Mike Borzello also received a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for "excessive arguing, using inappropriate language and failing to leave the dugout" during Chicago's 6-5 loss.

Reds outfielder Jesse Winker received a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for "leaving the bench, contributing to the incitement of the fourth-inning incident and excessive arguing." Winker has the opportunity to appeal the decision.

And finally, Reds first baseman Joey Votto netted an undisclosed fine for "leaving the bench and contributing to the incitement of the fourth-inning incident."

In a first for the 2020 MLB season, both managers in a game were ejected as the benches cleared late Saturday. First, Chicago's David Ross was tossed after Reds pitcher Tejay Antone threw a fastball over the head of Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo in the top of the fourth. Rizzo had homered twice in the Cubs 3-0 win in Game 1.

"That's not a slip," Ross said after the 6-5 Game 2 Reds win. "That's not a miss. That's not a grab some rosin slip. That was intentional. There is no doubt in my mind about that."

Antone said the pitch just got away.

"A lot of people are saying it was intentional," he said. "It wasn't. I was trying to execute a fastball up and in to him."

Rizzo was less aggressive in his comments than his manager. He called the pitch "scary" but was willing to give Antone the benefit of the doubt.

"I don't think any pitcher would purposely throw at someone's head," Rizzo stated. "The intent to go inside I think was there. It was scary. Life kind of flashed before your eyes there."

At that point, plate umpire Nic Lentz warned both teams, which led to Ross' ejection. Rizzo eventually walked, and in the next inning, Cubs reliever Adbert Alzolay threw a high pitch near Reds center fielder Shogo Akiyama. Bell came out to argue as Rizzo had some words for the Reds dugout.

"At that point, a couple of our players jumped over the railing and the umpire started throwing everyone out of the game," Bell explained.

Bell, Votto and Winker were all tossed as both teams' benches and bullpens gathered near first base. Order was soon restored without any punches being thrown, and Antone said things actually began to escalate after the Cubs chirped at him for grunting after striking a couple of players out.

"After the [second] inning, I gave them another grunt," Antone said. "Just part of the game. They were chirping at me, so I gave them a grunt back and let them know I'm here to strike them out."

The Cubs tend to make more noise in their dugout than most teams, and without fans in the stands, not much goes unheard. Antone was asked if they "chirp" the most.

"One hundred percent," he said. "They chirp the most, for sure. When they're down, they get quieter."

Bell was adamant that his pitcher wasn't throwing at Rizzo.

"The other team can take it any way they want," Bell said. "I know there is absolutely no way we'd throw at anyone, certainly not at anyone's head."

Both teams chalked a lot of the back and forth up to the fact that so much can be heard from one dugout to the other. It can make for an intense situation between division rivals playing a doubleheader.

"It's such a unique environment that we're in, where you can hear everything," Ross said. "Guys are yelling a lot of different things at a lot of different people."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.