The Arizona Diamondbacks have traded closer Archie Bradley to the Cincinnati Reds for utilityman Josh Van Meter and outfielder Stuart Fairchild.

It was the third trade completed just before Monday's deadline by the Diamondbacks, who also dealt outfielder Starling Marte to Miami and sent left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin to the Cubs.

The Reds made another trade just before the deadline, acquiring outfielder Brian Goodwin from the Angels for left-hander Packy Naughton and a player to be named later or cash considerations.

The hard-throwing Bradley has a 4.22 ERA and six saves this season.