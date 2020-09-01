The Los Angeles Dodgers have placed infielder Justin Turner on the injured list due to a left hamstring strain.

The move is retroactive to Saturday.

Turner, 35, left Friday's 6-2 loss to the Rangers after a head-first slide into second base on a stolen base. He has not played since.

The Dodgers were hoping the team's off day Monday would allow it to heal enough for Turner to possibly be an option this week, but he needs more time.

The Dodgers activated infielder Edwin Ríos and lefty Alex Wood from the 10-day IL.

Also Tuesday, manager Dave Roberts said Walker Buehler is expected to return to the mound Wednesday against Arizona after a short IL stint due to a blister.