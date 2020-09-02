Major League Baseball and the Pittsburgh Pirates will honor Roberto Clemente's life and legacy by recognizing number 21 in an unprecedented manner.

When MLB celebrates Roberto Clemente Day on Wednesday, September 8, all Pirates players and coaches will wear the number 21 on their jerseys. Since Clemente's death, no Pirates player has worn number 21 on the field of play.

"Our staff and players are excited to wear the number 21 with pride as we constantly search for ways to not only honor Roberto's legacy but to keep his memory alive through our community actions," said Pirates Chairman Bob Nutting, according to a press release sent Wednesday afternoon. "We recognize what this moment represents for all of us within the organization, the Clemente Family, our fans, and the people of Puerto Rico. We take great pride in representing such a great ambassador of the game."

The first Roberto Clemente Day was observed by MLB in 2002, and it has been celebrated annually across baseball in the month of September since then. MLB also honors players who best represent Clemente's spirit with the Roberto Clemente Award, which recognizes their humanitarian endeavors as much as on their on-field performance.

The Puerto Rican-born Clemente, the first Latin MLB superstar and first Latin American player elected into the Hall of Fame, is a venerated figure for his achievements on and off the field. Among those achievements: 12-time All-Star, 12-time Gold Glove winner, member of the 3,000-hit club, four-time batting champion, National League and World Series MVP. As a result, Latin players have advocated to retire Clemente's iconic 21 across baseball, the way MLB did with the legendary Jackie Robinson.

Robinson's indelible mark on baseball by breaking the color barrier was celebrated in 1997, when his number 42 was retired at a ceremony at Shea Stadium that commemorated the 50th anniversary of his first game with the Brooklyn Dodgers.

Clemente was only the second player to have the mandatory five-year waiting period waived to be inducted into the Hall of Fame months after his tragic death. Clemente died New Year's Eve 1972 when his plane crashed just after taking off from San Juan, Puerto Rico, as he attempted to bring humanitarian aid to those affected by a devastating earthquake in Nicaragua.

The cargo plane crashed off Puerto Rico's northeast coast, and Clemente's body was never recovered. Most experts have agreed in their assessment that Clemente's plane went down because it was overweight by thousands of pounds, aid the Puerto Rican star insisted not be removed from the aircraft.

Roberto Clemente has been honored in many impactful ways by the City of Pittsburgh and the Pirates, who erected a 21-foot right field wall in his honor. PNC Park also has a statue in honor of 'The Great One' outside the left field gate, which serves as the landing of the Roberto Clemente Bridge.