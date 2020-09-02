After Aroldis Chapman throws a pitch over Michael Brosseau's head, they stare each other down at the end of the game, tempers flare and the benches clear prior to Rays and Yankees exiting. (0:51)

New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman and manager Aaron Boone and Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash have all been suspended for their roles in an incident Tuesday night in New York.

Chapman received a three-game ban, while Boone and Cash were suspended one game each. All received undisclosed fines.

"I don't think I should be sitting out tonight, nor Chappy, but I do respect the process," Boone said, adding that he didn't know if Chapman was appealing.

New York ended a six-game losing streak against the Rays with a 5-3 victory Tuesday.

Chapman threw a 101 mph fastball near the head of pinch hitter Michael Brosseau while closing out his first save of the season. Umpires met before issuing warnings to both benches amid a budding rivalry that has been dominated this season by Tampa Bay. The Rays are 7-2 against the Yankees and lead second-place New York by 3½ games in the American League East.

Chapman struck out Brosseau to end it, and Brosseau began walking toward the visiting dugout before turning back to exchange words with someone on the Yankees. The dugouts and benches emptied and players gathered near home plate, but they mostly kept their distance before dispersing to their respective clubhouses and umpires stepped in.

Yankees starter Masahiro Tanaka hit Joey Wendle with a pitch in the first inning, which Cash said he believed was intentional, prompting a bit of a back-and-forth with Boone after the game.

"It's absolutely ridiculous," Cash said. "It was mishandled by the Yankees. Certainly the pitcher on the mound. It was mishandled by the umpires.

"Somebody has to be accountable. The last thing I'll say on it is I got a whole damn stable full of guys that throw 98 mph. Period."

Told of Cash's apparent threat, Boone said it was "a pretty scary comment. I don't think that's right at all. But I'm not going to get into it right now."

Teams have been warned not to leave the benches this season as part of the league's coronavirus protocols. Players on both sides seemed to be urging others to deescalate.

Chapman began the season on the COVID-19 injured list. He had been 0-for-1 in save chances this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.