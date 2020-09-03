Keith Olbermann reflects on the legacy of Mets legend and Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver, who has died at the age of 75. (4:52)

To pay tribute to Hall of Famer Tom Seaver, who died Monday, every member of the New York Mets put dirt on the right knee of their pant leg before facing off against the New York Yankees on Thursday.

The nod was meant to symbolize Seaver's iconic drop-and-drive delivery, as his right knee often accumulated dirt over the course of an outing on the mound.

A picture perfect salute to Tom Seaver, says @RealMichaelKay. pic.twitter.com/50SWlqefSV — YES Network (@YESNetwork) September 3, 2020

"As Seaver fans are well aware, when he gets a dirt smudge on the right knee of his pants, it means he's sharp," wrote Sports Illustrated in 1983.

Genius idea from Uni Watch reader Joe Wagner: Since Tom Seaver famously had dirt on his right knee (due to his drop/drive motion), @Mets should memorialize him by rubbing dirt on their pants knees - or even wearing "dirty" patch on their knees - instead of a typical jersey patch. pic.twitter.com/YRmAheQDa2 — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) September 3, 2020

The Mets this weekend will wear a Seaver patch on their jersey sleeves for the remainder of the season. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered all flags at Mets-affiliated ballparks in the state to fly at half-staff.

The Mets also are expected to unveil a statue of Seaver in early 2021.

Seaver died from complications of Lewy body dementia and COVID-19, according to the Baseball Hall of Fame. He was 75.