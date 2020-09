Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve is getting an MRI on his right knee after leaving Thursday's 8-4 win against the Texas Rangers with knee discomfort, manager Dusty Baker said.

Altuve was replaced at the top of the third inning after sliding hard into third base in the first inning.

He had surgery on the same knee after the 2018 season, repairing a kneecap avulsion fracture.