Minnesota Twins outfielder Max Kepler has been placed on the injured list with a left adductor strain, the team announced Friday.

It is the first time that Kepler, who suffered the injury during Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox, has been put on the IL during his career.

He is hitting .220 with seven home runs and 18 RBIs this season.

To replace him on the roster, the Twins called up outfielder Brent Rooker from the team's alternate training site and have added catcher Willians Astudillo as the 29th man for Friday's doubleheader against the Tigers.

Also, the Twins said right-handed pitcher Juan Minaya has cleared waivers and was assigned to the team's alternate training site.